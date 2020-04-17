77 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Seventy-seven new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases here to 2120.

"77 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5 deaths reported in Mumbai today; the total number of positive cases in Mumbai is 2120 including 121 deaths," said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 15 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to the State Health Department on April 16, the number of cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 3081.

Maharashtra's first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 9 when a couple from Pune tested positive. They were treated successfully and discharged after 14 days on March 23.

With 1076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 13,835 (including 11616 active cases, 1766 cured/discharged/migrated and 452 deaths) said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

