7,717 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 282 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra with 7,717 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Health Department said that 10,333 patients were discharged on Tuesday and 282 persons succumbed to the virus.

"Total number of positive cases is now 3,91,440, including 2,32,277 discharged patients, 14,165 deaths and 1,44,694 active cases. Recovery rate is 59.34 per cent, " the department said.

Across the country, 14,83,156 cases have been reported so far. (ANI)