778 motorists booked for drunken driving in Mumbai since New Year eve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A total of 778 cases were registered against motorists for drunken driving since the New Year's eve yesterday till today 6 am in the city, Mumbai Police on Wednesday informed.

According to a press release, the police checked more than 5,300 vehicles, as a part of a campaign, and nabbed 778 motorists, out of which 578 were driving motorbikes and 200 were driving cars, till 6 am on January 1.

The Mumbai Police had organised an anti-drink-and-drive campaign in the city yesterday as a part of precautions taken during New Year celebrations, where they caught motorists who drove after consuming alcohol.

The release stated that around 615 people were caught driving in an inebriated condition in the city last night. The police have also booked cases against other citizens for rash driving and over speeding.

DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), said, "Traffic police with the help of locals were deployed at all important junctions in various parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas from Colaba to Dahisar. Keeping in mind the safety of pedestrians and motorists, we have carried out a special anti-drink-and-drive campaign across the city."

Earlier, Mumbai Police had announced that they will be deploying around 40,000 police personnel to maintain law and order in the city.

"Mumbai Police in order to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations in the city will post 40,000 police personnel around the city for the supervision," said the Mumbai Police in an official release. (ANI)

