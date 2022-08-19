78 injured while forming human pyramid during Dahi Handi in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): At least 78 persons were reportedly injured from mishaps that occurred during the formation of human pyramids for the traditional dahi handi ritual, according to the BMC.

According to the municipal body, 67 out of the 78 persons were treated and discharged while 11 others are under treatment.

The conditions of those under treatment are said to be stable.

"No untoward incident has been reported," said BMC. (ANI)