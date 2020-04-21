78 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally in city reaches 2081

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): 78 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 2,081, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

He said 26 patients are in intensive care units (ICU) while five others are on ventilators.

"There are a total of 2,081 positive cases in Delhi, out of these 78 cases were found yesterday. These 78 cases were found out of the 1,397 samples tested yesterday," Jain told reporters here.

He said that the Delhi government is working as per the protocol set by the Central government for dealing with asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

"Rapid testing was also started in some areas in Delhi yesterday. Around 74 people were tested in the Nabi Karim area yesterday, all of whom tested negative. We are also going to start rapid testing in some other areas of the national capital," Jain said.

"As far as the accuracy of rapid testing kit goes, only experts can answer that question. But it must have some impact, which is why the Central government has given us rapid testing kits for testing," he added.

Jain said that one case has also been reported in Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

