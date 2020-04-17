78 more test COVID-19 positive in Gujarat, tally reaches 1099

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Seventy-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the State to 1099.

According to the State health department, a total of 86 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, while 41 have succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Surat in the police station areas of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athva and Limbayat from Thursday midnight till 6 am of April 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm to 4 pm for women only.



India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)