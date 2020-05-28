78 new coronavirus cases in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 78 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Indore on Wednesday, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

Presently, the total number of cases in the district stands at 3,260, including 1,555 discharged.

Samples of 31,513 people have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the district. (ANI)

