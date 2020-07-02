78 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 18,092

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 1 (ANI): A total of 78 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan as of 10:30 am on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 18,092, informed the State Health Department.

Besides, 12 recoveries have also been reported.

According to the health department, the total figure includes 3,447 active cases and 413 deaths.

With a spike of 18,522 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 5,66,840, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

