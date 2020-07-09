78-year-old COVID-19 suspect commits suicide by jumping off hospital building in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): A 78-year-old COVID-19 suspect on Wednesday committed suicide by jumping off from the second floor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences in Jaipur.

"A 78-year-old man jumped off the second floor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences where he was admitted earlier on Wednesday. He, later succumbed to his injuries," said PC Vishnoi, Sanganer Assistant Commissioner of Police.

"Although, his COVID-19 results have come negative," Vishnoi said. (ANI)

