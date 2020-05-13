78-year-old man commits suicide at Indore's MTH hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A 78-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of MTH Hospital in Indore, the police said.

According to BD Tripathi, Indore Central Kotwali Police Station in-charge, the deceased was suffering from pneumonia and breathing problems.

"A 78-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of MTH Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 7:30 AM today. He was suffering from pneumonia and breathing problems," Tripathi said while speaking to ANI in Indore.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

