78-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI): A 78-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died late Thursday night here, informed a state health department official.

The deceased was a resident of Panchmahal area of Godhra district and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.

This information was shared by Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer of Vadodara

Yesterday, a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient with travel history to Sri Lanka passed away after battling with the lethal infection. He was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on March 19. (ANI)

