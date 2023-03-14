784 elephant deaths in 10 years in Odisha: Forest Minister

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Minister of Forest and Environment of Odisha, Pradip Kumar Amat on Tuesday informed the State Assembly about the death of 784 elephants which includes various incidents and diseases.

All the elephants have died in the span of 10 years from 2012-13 to 2021-22 in the state.



"According to the latest elephant census conducted in Odisha in 2017, the number of elephants in different wildlife divisions was pegged at 1,976," said the minister.

As per reports, "Diseases, accidents, Poisoning by poachers and electrocution were some of the main resources attributed to elephant deaths in the state."

The Minister also stated that as many as 925 people died and 212 were permanently disabled in human-elephant conflicts in Odisha in the same period of time (10 years ) from 2012-13 to 2021-22. The highest number of 139 deaths was reported during 2020-21. (ANI)

