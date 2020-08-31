786 more COVID-19 cases reported from J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Seven hundred and eighty-six new coronavirus cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 37,163, informed the Union Territory's administration.

Nine deaths and 490 recoveries were also reported from the UT in the last 24 hours.

Of the total reported cases, 7,959 are active cases while 28,510 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.

At present, 63 deaths and 2,060 active cases have been reported from the Jammu division, while 631 deaths and 5,899 cases have been recorded in the Kashmir division.

A total of 694 people have succumbed to the pathogen in the UT so far. (ANI)

