78,761 new cases take India's COVID-19 count to 35,42,734

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): With a spike of 78,761 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 35-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

The country reported 948 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 35,42,734 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country, as per MoHFW, which includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities.

Maharashtra, the most affected state, reported 16,408 new cases, 7,690 patients discharged and 296 deaths, taking active cases to 1,93,548 (highest 51,909 cases in Pune), recoveries to 5,62,401 and death toll to 24,399, according to the state's Health Department.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally is now at 4.22 lakh with 6,495 new cases and 94 deaths reported today. The actives cases are 52,721, discharged cases are 3,62,133, and the death toll is at 7,231, according to the state Government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,603 new coronavirus cases and 88 deaths, taking total cases to 4,24,767 out of which 99,129 cases are active. The number of recoveries and deaths stands at 3,21,754 and 3,884 respectively, as per the state's Health Department.

Karnataka reported 8,852 new cases, 7,101 recovered cases, and 106 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 3,35,928, including 88,091 active cases, 2,42,229 recoveries, and 5,589 deaths.

In Delhi, 22 deaths and 2,024 new cases were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,73,390 including 1,54,171 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 14,793 active cases, and 4,426 deaths, as per the Government of Delhi.

Kerala reported 2,154 new cases of coronavirus and 1,766 recoveries. The active cases stand at 23,658, as per Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

Uttar Pradesh reported 6,233 new cases, 4,802 recovered cases, and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases stands at 2,25,632 in the state, including 54,666 active cases, 1,67,543 recovered cases, and 3,423 deaths so far, as per state's Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,558 new cases, 1,054 discharges, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 13,592, recoveries to 47,467, and death toll to 1,374, according to the state's Health Department.

Bihar reported 2,078 new cases and 2,231 recovered cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID cases in the state rises to 1,35,013, including 17,019 active cases, 1,17,305 recovered cases and 688 deaths to date, said Bihar's Health Department.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 91 new cases of COVID-19, taking total cases to 5,890 including 4,296 recovered patients and 33 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,517, said the state's Health Department.

Punjab reported 1,689 new cases, 1,656 discharges, and 56 deaths, taking total cases to 52,526 including 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths, according to Punjab's Health Department.

In Goa, with 451 new cases detected today, the state's total case tally rises to 17,004 including 3,635 active cases, 13,186 recovered cases, and 183 deaths, as per Goa's Health Department.

Sikkim's COVID-19 cases tally rises to 1,627 with 25 fresh cases reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 404 and 1,220 respectively, said Sikkim government.

Haryana reported 1,295 COVID-19 cases, 909 discharges, and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases rise to 63,282 including 51,620 discharges and 682 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 10,980, according to the state's Health Department.

In Manipur, the total number of COVID-19 cases is 6,112 including 4,239 recoveries, 1,845 active cases, and 28 deaths, as per Manipur's Health Department.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 786 new cases, 490 recoveries, and nine deaths were reported today, taking total cases to 37,163 including 28,510 recoveries and 694 deaths, as per Jammu and Kashmir Administration. (ANI)