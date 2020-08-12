7,883 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): With 7,883 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, the count of coronavirus cases went up to 1,96,494 in the state.

According to the state Health Department, there are 80,343 active cases while 1,12,633 patients have recovered and 3,510 persons succumbed to the virus.

Bangaluru reported 2,802 COVID cases on Wednesday.

India saw a spike of 60,963 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the case count to 23,29,639 of which there are 6,43,948 active cases and 16,39,600 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

