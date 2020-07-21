794 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 20 new hotspots declared

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Kerala on Monday reported a total of 794 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, out of which 519 people were infected through local transmission, the state's health minister KK Shailaja informed.

Additionally, 20 new places were designated as hotspots, taking the total tally of coronavirus hotspots in the state to 377. Only one place was exempted from the list on Monday.

The health minister reported district-wise figures as follows - 182 persons from Thiruvananthapuram district, 92 in Kozhikode district, 79 from Kollam district, 72 in Ernakulam district, 53 from Alappuzha district, 50 in Malappuram district, 49 from Palakkad district, 48 in Kannur district, 46 from Kottayam district, 42 in Thrissur district, 28 from Kasargod district, 26 in Wayanad district, 24 from Idukki district and three in Pathanamthitta district.

The list also includes the test result of Sister Claire (73) who died on July 16 in Ernakulam district taking the total number of COVID related deaths in the State to 43.

As many as 15 healthcare workers were also infected.

According to the Health Department, 14,640 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. A total of 5,46,000 samples have been sent for testing until now. (ANI)

