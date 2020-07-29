7,948 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): A total of 7,948 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer.

The bulletin said that 3,064 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 7,948 new cases of coronavirus, the total count of cases in the state stands at 1,10,297 including 56,527 active cases and 1,148 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 62,979 samples were tested in the state.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases taking the country's count of cases to 14,83,157. (ANI)

