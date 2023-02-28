7th Pay Commission: Implementation after receipt of interim report, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Huballi (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the interim report of the 7th Pay Commission will be sought and implemented for which the money has been earmarked in the state's budget.

Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here that the government has accepted the demand of the government employees to revise their pay after seeking the interim report. "The Commission will be instructed immediately to submit its interim report and the government is ready to implement it," the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister said instructions are given to the director-general (DG) and inspector-general of police (IGP) to strengthen the City Armed Reserve police.



Karnataka government employees union on Saturday announced to go on an indefinite strike from March 1 if their demand for the implementation of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission is not fulfilled.

The announcement of the strike can act as a setback to the Basavaraja Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. Union President CS Shadakshari said that if the demand is not met, all the government employees will stage protests across the state and will also abstain from performing their official duties.

Talking to the journalists in Shimoga, Shadakshari said that chief minister Basavaraja Bommai had turned a blind eye to the demands of government employees. "CM Bommai's behaviour has caused sadness to nine lakh employees of the Karnataka government," he said.

The government employees in Karnataka were expecting that the Bommai government would declare the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission on the revision of salaries. Later, when CM Bommai made no mention of the 7th Pay Commission in his Budget speech, the government employees were devastated. (ANI)

