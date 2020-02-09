7th standard student Kaamya becomes youngest girl to summit Mount Aconcagua

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 7th standard student of Navy Children School in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

Karthikeyan, who is the daughter of a Naval officer, summited the 6962 meters tall Argentinian mountain peak on February 1, 2020, the Navy said.

Karthikeyan has already scaled the highest peaks in Africa, Europe, and Australia in the past, including two peaks with heights of over 6000 meters above the sea level.

In August, last year, she summitted Mt Mentok Kangri II, a 6,262 metres (20,544 feet) peak that overlooks the Tso Moriri lake in Ladakh. (ANI)

