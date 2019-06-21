Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo)
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo)

8 additional Advanced Life Support ambulances deployed in districts affected by AES: Harsh Vardhan

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that eight additional Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances have been deployed to transport the patients in the districts affected with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).
Vardhan also said that an ICMR team of experts has been deployed at SKMCH hospital in Muzaffarpur for making the virology lab operational at the earliest. He also said that a multi-disciplinary team deployed earlier is reviewing all the case records of AES patients, admitted and treated in 2019.
A press release issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today stated, "In view of the situation arising due to the AES/JE cases in Muzaffarpur and other adjoining districts in Bihar, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has instructed for deployment of eight advanced life support ambulances (ALS) in the affected districts. Accordingly, eight additional advanced life support ambulances (ALS) have been pressed into service for transportation of critical patients under the National Health Mission (NHM)."
"The central teams of 10 paediatricians and five para-medics sent yesterday, have been deployed in the field and have started working in coordination with the state government," it said.
Vardhan further added that sixteen senior district officials and medical personnel have been sent to the vulnerable blocks for monitoring and early identification of cases and ensuring daily reporting. Their headquarters have also been shifted to these blocks also.
The Union Health Minister said, "The District Collector (DC) has now got involved and is personally taking responsibility. He has deputed the Senior Deputy Collectors (SDC)/District level officers to lead various block teams. These teams will be assisted by a district level Medical Officer and Medical Officer in charge (MOIC) to do the overall work at the block level."
He further said that the State has been given instructions to switch to daily surveillance and monitoring for detecting early warning signs of the disease. "The State government has started a social audit along with active case finding campaign through the house to house survey and moving the prospective patients to the nearest PHC for early intervention. Surprise checks are also being conducted at the PHCs by the Senior Deputy Collectors (SDC). "
"Additionally, the early morning inspection of Anganwadi Centres is also being undertaken by SDCs and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs). They are also distributing of ORS to each house in the affected villages," he stated. The ANMs and ASHAs have been directed to visit every house for raising awareness about AES/JE by distributing pamphlets and brochures. Awareness is also being created through other measures such as miking and inter-personal communication," the release said.
The Union Health Minister further stated that the multi-disciplinary team deployed earlier is reviewing all the case records of AES patients, admitted and treated in 2019.
"The team is reviewing the case records of discharged and deceased AES patients at SKMCH using a standardized tool to know the reasons for mortality. We expect to complete the activity in the next two to three days. A similar exercise will be undertaken in the Kejriwal Hospital," Vardhan said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:52 IST

Kullu bus accident: Death toll rises to 44, CM to visit site tomorrow

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), June 21 (ANI): Death toll in Banjar area bus accident rose to 44, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:50 IST

Naidu did not give consent to 4 TDP MPs to join BJP: Galla Jayadev

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Hours after four of its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary leader Galla Jayadev said, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not give his consent to the move, adding that the claims made by the MPs that thei

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:12 IST

9-yr-old raped by neighbour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here at under construction site in Ramanthapur area on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Major fire breaks out in chairs manufacturing firm at...

Cherlapally (Telangana) [India], Jun 21: A major fire broke out in a chair manufacturing company here in Cherlapally town on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Exit of four leaders won't cause any loss: Chandrababu Naidu

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that exit of four leaders from his party will not cause any loss.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:59 IST

APSRTC merger with the state govt to take place in 60-90 days: P...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkateswara Rao on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be merged with the state government and the process will be finished in 60 to 90 days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:44 IST

Jharkhand: Couple stripped in Dumka, forced to parade naked by locals

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): A couple was allegedly stripped and brutally thrashed by locals here in a village at Dumka on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:17 IST

JD(S) appoints Sudhakar K as head of PCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 21 (ANI): JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Thursday appointed Congress MLA Sudhakar K as the chairman of the state Pollution Control Board.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 03:03 IST

Siddaramaiah is 'not good' at politics: H Vishwanath

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A day after the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) was dissolved barring the president and the working president, former Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) president H Vishwanath on Thursday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying he is "not go

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:38 IST

Fixerr cast and crew attack: Police arrest seven, Fadnavis orders inquiry

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Seven persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the cast and crew of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series 'Fixerr' on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:08 IST

With a message of 'No littering', 'Wall of Hope' constructed...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In order to encourage the tourists towards better practice of 'No littering', a 1,500 feet long and 12 feet wide 'Wall of Hope' with a message of 'litter free hills' was constructed using 15,000 discarded bottles in Mussoorie's Bungalow ki Kandi village.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 00:17 IST

Maharashtra Assembly passes amendment for quota to Maratha...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed an amendment in socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) Act 2018, providing reservation to Maratha students in post-graduate (PG) medical and dental admissions.

Read More
iocl