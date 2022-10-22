8 arrested in multi-crore rupees forged bills scam in Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 21 (ANI): Special Vigilance Cell of Assam on Friday arrested eight persons including the OSD of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, six Executive Engineers in connection with a multi-crore rupees forged bills scam in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

According to an official statement, the arrested persons have been identified as Babulal Sarma, OSD, GMC; Executive Engineers of GMC Ashif Ahmed, Shankar Medhi, Ramakanta Saikia, Alin Begum, Chittaranjan Dutta, Hiranya Barman and Dinesh Jaiswal, Director of Dinsan Global Venture Pvt Ltd.

According to the reports, an FIR was lodged on the basis of findings of the preliminary enquiry by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam.



"During the enquiry, it was found that Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, detected some irregularities and illegalities in the execution of de-siltation works in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for which he directed to conduct an enquiry by Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, Joint Commissioner, GMC, and forwarded the enquiry report. The enquiry report made mentions about a firm namely Dinsan Global Venture Pvt. Ltd. which was engaged in the hiring of vehicles/machinery for carrying out the de-siltation of channels/drainage for the period from April 2, 2022, to May 26, 2022," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said.

The said firm submitted bills with forged weighbridge Slips for several crores of rupees and withdrew the government funds. The firm also submitted an inflated bill to GMC showing the supply of vehicles/machinery at inflated rates," he added.

The CPRO of Assam police also said that the officers and staff of GMC criminally conspired and did not implement de-siltation works as per terms and conditions laid down in the tender documents and payments were released to the contractors without proper execution of works based on forged and fake weighbridge slips for their own pecuniary benefits and misappropriated Government funds meant for the developmental works of Guwahati city.

"The Vigilance Police Station under sections 120 (B) /420/ 406/ 409/ 468/ 471 IPC, R/W Sec. 13(1)(a)/ 13(2) of P.C. Act, 1988 has registered and arrested eight persons," the statement said. (ANI)

