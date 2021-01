Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast at a Railway crusher site in Hunasodu village, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar on Friday.



The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)