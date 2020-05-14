8 deaths, 1,001 personnel test positive for COVID-19 so far, says Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): 1,001 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra so far, informed the state police on Thursday

Out of these cases, 851 are active while 142 cops have recovered from the infection.

As many as eight policemen have died of coronavirus in the state as of today.

The police further informed that there have been 218 incidents of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period and 770 accused have been arrested for the same.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 25,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 5,547 recovered and 975 deaths. (ANI)

