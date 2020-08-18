8 deaths, 1,682 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana on Aug 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As many as 1,682 COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on August 17 (Monday), taking the total number of cases to 93,937 in the state, informed Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 72,202 recoveries and 711 deaths so far.

At present, there are 21,024 COVID-19 patients isolated and being treated in the state. (ANI)

