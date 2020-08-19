8 deaths, 1,763 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as eight deaths and 1,763 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Telangana, taking the total number of cases to 95,700 in the state, a media bulletin from the director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana informed on Wednesday.

The total figure includes 20,990 active cases and 73,991 recoveries

So far, 719 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

