8 deaths, 327 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:30 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): Eight deaths and 327 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 p.m. today, according to information provided by the State Health Department.
While the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 17,271, the death toll stands at 399, said the health department.
With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As many as 410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

