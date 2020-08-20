8 deaths, 554 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], August 20 (ANI): A total of eight deaths and 554 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the Union Territory's health department informed on Thursday.

With this, Puducherry's COVID-19 count stands at 9,292, including 3,521 active cases and 5,634 recoveries.

So far, 137 deaths have been reported from here.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 28 lakh-mark with 69,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases now stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active and 53,866 deaths.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients in the country stands at 20,96,665. (ANI)

