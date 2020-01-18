8 die in J-K's Udhampur due to various ailments

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Eight deaths have occurred after showing symptoms of fever, vomiting and stoppage of urine in Ramnagar, Udhampur.

"Eight persons have died and six are under treatment at different hospitals. A team is collecting food and water samples," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Udhampur said.

An investigation is on to find out if it is a viral infection. (ANI)

