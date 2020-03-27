8 hospitals in Jammu, 3 in Kashmir dedicated for COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Eight hospitals in Kashmir and three in Jammu to be exclusively dedicated for COVID-19 cases, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kansal said, "2,400 treatment beds and 1,000 additional quarantine beds have also been earmarked. Adequate capacity to handle any possible rush."

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 18; one patient died, other recovered, the J-K Government said.

Earlier today, Kansal said that four more positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Srinagar district.

He said two of them have travel history of abroad and the other two have travel history of outside the Union Territory as part of a religious congregation. (ANI)

