8 Hyderabad college students, 4 management staff booked for involvement in exam malpractice

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Police here have arrested four college management staff and eight students for their alleged involvement in exam malpractice.

After receiving a tip-off, a team of police and education department conducted a raid in New Madina College at Tollychowki on Wednesday and found eight students attending their intermediate exams and were involved in malpractice.

Police said that the management allegedly took the bribe and was helping the students.

Six students and four staff members were nabbed by the police on the spot. However, two other students manage to escape.

"After we received information from Hyderabad Task Force police stating that few students in a college are involved in malpractice, we along with the Task Force police conducted raids in New Madina College at Tollychowki on March 18 and found that eight students were attending their intermediate exams and were involved in malpractice," Jayaprada, District Intermediate Education officer told ANI.

"We have also noticed that the college management has taken nearly Rs 8,000 from the students and helping them in copying," she said. (ANI)

