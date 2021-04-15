8 including 2 women held for assaulting cop in Delhi's Khyala area

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight people, including two women, allegedly for rioting and assaulting a policeman in the city's Khyala area.



The action came after a video showing a police officer being thrashed by some people went viral

"FIR has been registered in the case of assault on police personnel in Khyala area. 8 accused persons including 2 women have been arrested for rioting and assaulting a policeman," DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) West Delhi tweeted. (ANI)

