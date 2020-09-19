8 Indian beaches recommended for Blue Flag certification

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): For the first time, a total of eight Indian beaches have been recommended for the coveted international eco-label, the Blue-Flag certification, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) announced on Friday on the eve of the International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

As per a statement, the recommendations for the label are made by an independent national jury composed of eminent environmentalists and scientists.

The eight nominated beaches are Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri beach in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach of Odisha and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar.

"Clean beaches are a testimony of the environment in coastal areas. The issue of marine litter and oil spilling has caused disturbances to aquatic life and the Government of India is undertaking various efforts for the sustainable development of coastal regions," the statement quoted Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who couldn't attend the event due to the ongoing parliament session, and sent the message through a video message.



"The event also saw the launch of India's own eco-label BEAMS (Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services) by e-hoisting the flag #IAMSAVINGMYBEACH simultaneously at these eight beaches. SICOM, MoEFCC in pursuit of promoting its policies for sustainable development in coastal regions have embarked upon a highly acclaimed BEAMS program under its ICZM (Integrated Coastal Zone Management) project," the statement added.

The flag hoisting programme was conducted simultaneously at the eight beaches virtually from MOEFCC and physically at the beaches by the respective states/union territories through its MLAs and/or chairpersons of Beach Management Committees (BMCs)

"High standards are being maintained to clean the beaches to keep the environment safe and in the next four to five years 100 more beaches will be cleaned," Union Environment Secretary RP Gupta was quoted in the statement.

In a video message, World Bank's country director Zunaid Khan applauded India's efforts towards cleaning up its beaches and said that India, with its strategies for sustainable coastal zone management, shall act as a lighthouse for other countries in the region.

"With a view to protect and conserve the coastal and marine ecosystems and environment through a holistic coastal management, the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change launched the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) activities in India for a holistic approach with an interactive, dynamic, multidisciplinary, and iterative planning process to promote sustainable development & management of coastal zones through its own wing SICOM," the statement added. (ANI)

