Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): Eight members of an inter-State drug peddling gang were apprehended by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police on Saturday.



The police also seized 650-kilogram ganja, an Eicher truck, Maruti Ertiga 10 mobile phones, all worth Rupees 86 lakh. A total of Rupees 60,000 in cash has been also seized.

The accused were caught near Pedda Amberpet crossroads at Hayathnagar while they were transporting the contraband drug. (ANI)