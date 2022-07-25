8 killed, 16 injured as 2 double-decker buses collide in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Eight people were killed and 16 others injured after a speeding double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Narendrapur Madraha village in the Loniktra police station area.

Both the double-decker buses were on their way to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar.



"On Monday morning, one bus collided with another bus in Barabanki. Till now eight people have died and 16 injured. The seriously injured are being treated at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. The mildly injured are being treated at CHC Hospital," said Barabanki Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats.

"The post-mortems of the deceased passengers are underway. Transportation for the rest of the passengers is being arranged. We are making sure that the passengers have to bear the least inconvenience," he added.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in the accident.

"The loss of life in a road accident on Purvanchal Expressway is very sad. Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for speedy relief and rescue operations and proper treatment of the injured. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said on Twitter.

Last week, a speeding truck mowed down six kanwariyas in Hathras district. The pilgrims were returning from Haridwar and were on their way to Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on July 20 expressed condolences over the death of five people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

In June this year, two persons were killed and three injured on the Gonda-Balrampur highway in an accident between a roadways bus and a car. (ANI)