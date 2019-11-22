Collector Shikha Rajput Tiwari speaking to reporters in Bemetra on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Collector Shikha Rajput Tiwari speaking to reporters in Bemetra on Thursday. Photo/ANI

8 killed as car falls into lake in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:06 IST

Bemetra (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Eight people, including a child, lost their lives when a car they were travelling in fell into a lake. The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Mohbhatta police station on Thursday.
"A car carrying 8 members of a family fell into a lake, we have brought the bodies to the government hospital. We are trying to locate the members of the deceased and will hand over the bodies after post mortem on Friday," Collector Shikha Rajput Tiwari told reporters on Thursday.
The Collector also added that the administration will provide a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Thakur added that bodies of three women, four men, and a child were recovered from the lake.
"Three women, four men, and a child were in the car which fell into a lake. We recovered the bodies with great difficulties. The police will help the next of kin in carrying out the formalities," Thakur said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:41 IST

Kerala: Teacher, doctor of govt hospital suspended over death of...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The widespread public protest in social media directed against the government, over the unfortunate death of a fifth standard student due to snakebite, has the state education officials on their toes, along with the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:36 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav, Aaditya hold meeting with Sharad Pawar at his residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray left NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence after holding a brief meeting on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:34 IST

Shiv Sena MP says party hopeful Sonia, Pawar will take steps to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali on Thursday said that the party is hopeful of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar taking steps to form the government in Maharashtra to solve the problems of farmers who have lost their crops.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:07 IST

Lok Sabha members call for time-bound action plan to fight air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Members of the Lok Sabha expressed serious concern on the air quality in Delhi and several other cities in the country and called for a concerted action plan that includes tough timelines, maximum use of technology and support to farmers to stop stubble burning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:49 IST

Rajya Sabha refers surrogacy regulation bill to select committee

New Delhi[India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 to a select committee of the House for more scrutiny.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:41 IST

Mullaperiyar safe but Centre has no objection if Kerala, TN want new dam

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala's Idukki district is safe, but if Tamil Nadu and Kerala want to construct a new dam in agreement with each other, the Central government will have no objection, said Minister for Jal Shakthi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Congress plans to expand its base among NGOs, civil society

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): In a bid to expand its support base, the Congress has asked its state units to name three party workers who will be contacting various social organisations including NGOs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:22 IST

Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has put future of JNU at stake: JNUTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has put the future of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at stake by violating the university Act, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) told the High Powered Committee (HPC) of Ministry of Human Resource Development here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Uttarakhand: Aayush college students strike demanding fee...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The students of different Aayush colleges here continued their strike for the 53rd day on Thursday while reiterating that it will not end till demands are met including a rollback of the fee hike by the administration and authorities' as compliant with Hig

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Rajnikanth by 'miracle' meant AIADMK coming to power in 2021...

Thoothukudi(Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that veteran actor and politician Rajnikanth meant by ensuring a huge 'miracle' that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will win the 2021 state assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:17 IST

Agencies supplying drinking water must ensure quality: Consumer...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The agencies engaged in the supply of water to households in the towns, cities, and villages spread across the country should ensure that the water being supplied is safe for drinking purpose, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Lucknow from Friday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Defence Minister and Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will leave for his constituency on a three-day visit tomorrow.

Read More
iocl