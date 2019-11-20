Udalguri (Assam) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Eight people were killed on the spot after a car collided with a parked truck on National Highway-15 here on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the Orange area of the Udalguri district in the state. The people in the car were traveling to Tezpur.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
8 killed in car-truck collision in Assam
ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:53 IST
