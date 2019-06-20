Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 12 others were injured in a collision between their vehicle and a truck in Lahraban village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Tuesday night, police said.
The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident occurred.
The injured were rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, the police said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and instructed the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured. (ANI)
8 killed in UP road mishap, CM expresses grief
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:53 IST
