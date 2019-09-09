8 LeT terrorists arrested in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Eight terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

"Terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit involving eight individuals arrested in Sopore," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police were investigating the case further.

This comes two days after terrorists shot at four people including a 30-month-old baby in Dangerpora area of Sopore. The police had termed the attack as a "merciless act of terrorism".

On Septemeber 5, the Indian Army had arrested two Pakistani nationals belonging LeT along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

