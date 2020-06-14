Representative image.
8 migrant workers injured in accident in UP's Sambhal

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:43 IST

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Eight persons were injured after a car carrying migrant workers rammed into a truck in Gunnaur town of Sambhal district on Sunday.
Police reached the spot and injured people have been admitted to a hospital.
"Eight people were injured in the accident. In which five people have been discharged and three people have sustained serious injuries," said Gunnaur Circle Officer (CO) Dr. KK Saroj. (ANI)

