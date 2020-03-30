8 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, informed the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore on Monday.

Seven of these new cases have been reported from Indore and one has been reported from Ujjain.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 32.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier reported a total of 1024 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India and 27 deaths due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

