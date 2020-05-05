8 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 659

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): 8 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 659, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

"8 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between yesterday 5 pm and 12 pm today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 659, including 324 discharged and 28 deaths," said the state Health Department.

Among the new cases, 3 were reported from Bengaluru Urban, 2 from Bagalakote, one each in Ballari, Dakshina Kannada and Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada. (ANI)