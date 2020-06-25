8 more ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Eight more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

There are a total of 70 active cases, while 221 have recovered till date, according to ITBP.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

