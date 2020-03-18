8 Naxals surrender to Malkangiri police

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Eight Naxals including hardcore Maoist leader Samba Khara alias Randev surrendered themselves to the police and the BSF here on Wednesday.

"The Naxals have surrendered after seeing the government's development projects like the construction of Gurpriya bridge in Swabhiman area and the atrocities of Andhra Maoist leaders," said Rishikesh Khillari, SP, Malkangiri.

"The state government had earlier announced Rs 2 lakh in the name of Samba alias Randev. All kinds of assistance will be provided to him as per the government's rule," added Khillari.

Randev is a military platoon member of the Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Mao Committee and has several cases registered against him at Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district. (ANI)

