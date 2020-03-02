8 new barracks at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, says Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday informed that eight new barracks are being constructed at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.

Speaking in the state Assembly, Deshmukh informed that construction work of three barracks has been completed.

"Eight new barracks are being constructed at Yerawada prison in Pune. Construction work of three barracks has been completed. The rest five are under construction and will also be completed soon," he said. (ANI)

