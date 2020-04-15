8 new cases of coronavirus in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said: "Sample reports of eight people came positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday. Their contact history is being traced."

As of now, 167 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal. Three people have been cured of the coronavirus in Bhopal.

Till now, five people have died due to the coronavirus in the city. All of them were suffering from other critical illnesses and were tested positive for the coronavirus later, the CMHO said.

According to a media bulletin from the Madhya Pradesh government as of now, there are 938 positive cases of coronavirus in the State, 64 have been cured, and 53 have died. (ANI)

