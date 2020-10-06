8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, state count reaches 2,128

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 6 (ANI): Mizoram on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus count to 2,128, of which 291 are active cases.



So far, no COVID-19 death has been reported in the state.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

