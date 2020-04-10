8 new COVID-19 cases in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): A total of eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Srinagar on Friday.

"Today's positive cases of COVID-19 include seven members of a religious congregation, who were traced and isolated on March 27," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted.

The Union Tertiary has reported 184 confirmed cases of coronavirus till now.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 6,761. Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

