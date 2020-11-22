8 Newly-elected MLCs take oath in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Eight newly-elected members of the Bihar legislative council were on Sunday administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.



Among the eight elected Bihar MLC members who took oath today are-- JD(U)'s Neeraj Kumar and Devesh Chandra Thakur, BJP's NK Yadav, and Naval Kishore Yadav, CPI's Kedarnath Pandey and Sanjay Kumar Singh and Congress' Madan Mohan Jha, and independent candidate Sarvesh Kumar.

Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Bihar Legislative Council Executive Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh were also present in the ceremony. (ANI)

