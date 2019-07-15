8 officials suspended, show-cause notice to 3 for "failure" to protect cows

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Eight officials have been suspended while three others have been issued show-cause notices on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday for alleged dereliction of duty in the protection of cows.

The Chief Minister held a meeting via video-conferencing with District Magistrates (DMs) of the districts concerned on Sunday night and pulled up officials for their alleged failure to protect the cows.

Among those officials who are suspended are Block Development Officer, Milkipur, Gram Panchayat Officer, Milkipur and other officials. Show-cause notices have been issued to three officials from different districts. District Magistrate and Chief Veterinary Officer, Ayodhya and Chief Veterinary Officer, Mirzapur have been issued show-cause notice.

He also instructed the officers to hold an enquiry and act against the accused in the case of death of cattle due to lightning in Prayagraj.

He said that in case of failure of protection of Cows, DM's would be held responsible (ANI)

