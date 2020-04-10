8 out of 16 antibody based rapid tests validated at NIV found satisfactory: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that 16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, so far and eight of them were found satisfactory.

"Till date, 16 antibody-based rapid tests have been validated at NIV, Pune, and eight were found to be satisfactory," said the ICMR.

On April 7, the NIV had validated seven antibody-based rapid tests for COVID-19 and had found them to be satisfactory.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Total deaths are 206. (ANI)

